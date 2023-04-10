Florida State beach volleyball focus on finishing strong as postseason approach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There is no place like home, and for the first time in over a month, the third ranked Florida State beach volleyball team was home in Tallahassee over the weekend.

The ladies closed out their Unconquered Invitational over the weekend, picking up big wins over the likes of LSU and FAU, two other top 25 programs. The Seminoles finished last season national runners-up, and with their last weekend of the regular season coming up, head coach Brooke Niles told us she likes where they are as they look ahead towards a return to that national tournament.

"The buy-in is unbelievable with the team," she said. "I am asking them to do a lot. It is exhausting, it is draining, we treat them like they are professional athletes, and they are thriving in this environment. We have a lot of depth so you know our indoor kids played a big role this weekend, some of our other kids we got to play, we have all of these tools in our tool box, so what can we use to try and maximize our potential as a group, and that is something that I am proud we are able to do."

Florida State is 27-4 on the year, and closes out the regular season at the Cal Poly Invite in California this weekend.

