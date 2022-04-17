Florida State Beach Volleyball Finishes Regular Season 25-8

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (Seminoles.com) — The fourth-ranked Florida State Seminoles (25-8) finished the regular season with a 1-3 weekend at Cal Poly’s Center of Effort Challenge. Day two resulted in two tough losses to No. 6 LMU and No. 1 USC.

FSU 2, LMU 3

LMU earned their first win against the Seminoles in program history today at Cal Poly. Florida State leads the all-time series 6-1.

Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer lost to LMU in two sets 21-17, 21-13 on court one.

On court two, LMU tallied their second match-point, defeating Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick 21-15, 21-14.

Jordan Polo and Morgan Chacon earned the first match point for the Seminoles on court four. The pair limited LMU to just 17 points in both sets.

LMU secured the win on court three, beating Keara Rutz and Kate Privett in three sets. Rutz and Privett lost the first set 21-14, won the second 21-18, and then lost the final set 15-8.

Raelyn White and Caitlin Moon finished off the match with a win on court five in three sets. White and Moon won the first set 21-17 and lost the second set 21-15. The pair responded in the third and won 15-11.

FSU 0, USC 5

USC proved why they are ranked No. 1, defeating No. 4 Florida State 5-0. The Women of Troy extended their all-time series lead to 16-5 after today’s dual.

Court two finished first in two sets. Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick managed to score 15 points in the first set and 14 in the second set.

USC earned their second match point on court three, defeating Anna Long and Keara Rutz 21-13, 21-17.

USC earned the match-clinching point on court four. Jordan Polo and Morgan Chacon lost in two sets 21-14, 21-15.

Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer lost in two sets on court one 21-17, 21-18.

On court five, Raelyn White and Caitlin Moon won FSU’s only set of the dual. The pair won the first set 21-9, lost the second set 21-18 and lost the third set 15-11.

Scoring Summary – FSU 2, LMU 3

Megan Rice/Reka Orsi Toth (LMU) def. Maddie Anderson/Brook Bauer (FS) 21-17, 21-13 Marine Kinna/Avery Poppinga (LMU) def. Alaina Chacon/Madison Fitzpatrick (FS) 21-15, 21-14 Vilhelmiina Prihti/Macy Gordon (LMU) def. Keara Rutz/Kate Privett (FS) 21-14, 18-21, 15-8 Jordan Polo/Morgan Chacon (FS) def. Selina Marolf/Abbey Thorup (LMU) 21-17, 21-17 Raelyn White/Caitlin Moon (FS) def. Isabelle Reffel/Jacinda Ramirez (LMU) 21-17, 15-21, 15-11

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,4,3,5)

Scoring Summary – FSU 0, USC 5

Tina Graudina/Hailey Harward (USC) def. Maddie Anderson/Brook Bauer (FS) 21-17, 21-18 Megan Kraft/Sammy Slater (USC) def. Alaina Chacon/Madison Fitzpatrick (FS) 21-15, 21-14 Julia Scoles/Delaynie Maple (USC) def. Anna Long/Keara Rutz (FS) 21-13, 21-17 Audrey Nourse/Nicole Nourse (USC) def. Jordan Polo/Morgan Chacon (FS) 21-14, 21-15 Mollie Ebertin/Shannon Scully (USC) def. Caitlin Moon/Raelyn White (FS) 9-21, 21-18, 15-11

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,4,1,5)