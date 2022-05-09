Florida State Beach Volleyball Falls in National Championship to USC, 3-1

GULF SHORES, Ala. (Seminoles.com) — The Florida State Seminoles concluded their season with a loss to No. 1 USC in the championship match after fighting back through the elimination bracket. The Seminoles earned their spot in the final match after a 3-2 victory over third-seed UCLA.

Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick had a stellar weekend, going 6-1 at the tournament. Two of their wins were the only match points for the Seminoles against USC and against an unbeaten pair. The redshirt senior duo earned All-Tournament accolades at the second flight and have left their mark on the FSU program with 58 wins as a pair, placing them at second all-time.

Chacon leaves FSU with 104 career wins, 100 of which were dual wins placing her at second all-time for dual wins. She is also second for wins on court one with 45 and tied for fourth for wins on court two with 36. Fitzpatrick is third all-time for wins on court two with 39 and is tied at seventh for dual match wins with 85.

FSU 3, UCLA 2

The Seminoles punched their ticket to the championship with a thrilling 3-2 win over UCLA after losing to the Bruins 3-2 twice in the regular season. The match was incredibly close with a majority of set wins within two points. The match-deciding set was won 15-13 by Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer on court one.

On the starting courts of two and four, both matches played out 118 points in arguably the closest match up of the season. Madison Fitzpatrick and Alaina Chacon faced their only loss of the weekend to UCLA’s pair on court two. All three sets were fought to the end and were within two points. Chacon and Fitzpatrick dropped the first set 25-23, won the second set 21-19 and lost the third set 16-14.

On court four, the scores were almost identical, this time in favor of the Seminoles. Morgan Chacon and Jordan Polo tied up the match after winning in the third set. Chacon and Polo won the first set 21-16, lost the second set 23-21, and won the final set 16-14.

UCLA earned their second match point on court three against Kate Privett and Anna Long. The Bruins won the match 21-19 in both sets.

Caitlin Moon and Raelyn White evened the tally on court five with a two-set victory over the Bruins. Moon and White made quick work of UCLA in the first set, winning 21-15. The second set was a little close for comfort, but they were able to pull out the win 21-18.

The match came down to Brook Bauer and Maddie Anderson on court one. The pair started out strong, defeating the Bruins 21-16 in the first set. UCLA responded accordingly, forcing it to three sets with a 23-21 win in the second set. With the whole crowd surrounding the court, UCLA had a bad touch and Bauer made them pay for it sealing the win 15-13.

FSU 1, USC 3

The Seminoles earned second place at the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in school history after a loss to USC in the final match. Florida State was the only school to score a match point against the Women of Troy during the tournament and they did it both times the teams met.

Morgan Chacon and Jordan Polo dropped the first match point to the Women of Troy in two sets. USC won the first set 21-18 and the second set 21-16.

The story of the weekend, Madison Fitzpatrick and Alaina Chacon defeated USC for the second time. The pair dropped the first set 21-14 and came out determined in the second set. After being down 16-11, Fitzpatrick and Chacon rallied to win the second set 24-22. The momentum kept rolling as the pair kept the advantage over the Bruins throughout the third set. Chacon earned the match point with a formidable block that sent the ball straight down into USC’s territory, winning 17-15.

Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer dropped their match on court one to USC 21-17, 21-15, giving the Women of Troy their second match point. USC sealed the match with a win on court three over Anna Long and Kate Privett. USC won 25-23 in the first set and 21-12 in the second set.

Caitlin Moon and Raelyn White were on the path of three sets when the final horn was blown. The pair lost the first set 21-15 but came out strong in the second having the lead 19-16 at the end.

The Seminoles finish the season with a 33-11 record and head coach, Brook Niles improved to 201-42 in her career at Florida State.

Scoring Summary – FSU 3, UCLA 2

Maddie Anderson/Brook Bauer (FS) def. Lexy Denaburg/Abby Van Winkle (UCLA) 21-16, 21-23, 15-13 Devon Newberry/Jaden Whitmarsh (UCLA) def. Alaina Chacon/Madison Fitzpatrick (FS) 25-31, 19-21, 16-14 Lea Monkhouse/Jess Smith (UCLA) def. Anna Long/Kate Privett (FS) 21-19, 21-19 Morgan Chacon/Jordan Polo (FS) def. Rileigh Powers/Marlie Monserez (UCLA) 19-21, 25-23, 16-14 Caitlin Moon/Raelyn White (FS) def. Natalie Myszkowski/Sophie Moore (UCLA) 21-15, 21-18

Order of Finish: 2, 4, 3, 5, 1

Scoring Summary – FSU 1, USC 3

Tina Graudine/Hailey Harward (USC) def. Maddie Anderson/Brook Bauer (FS) 21-17, 21-15 Alaina Chacon/Madison Fitzpatrick (FS) def. Megan Kraft/Sammy Slater (USC) 14-21, 24-22, 17-15 Julia Scoles/Delaynie Maple (USC) def. Anna Long/Kate Privett (FS) 25-23, 21-12 Nicole Nourse/Audrey Nourse (USC) def Morgan Chacon/Jordan Polo (FS) 21-18, 21-16 Caitlin Moon/Raelyn White (FS) vs. Mollie Ebertin/Sunny Villapando (USC) 15-21, 19-16 UNF

Order of Finish: 4,2,1,3