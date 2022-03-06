Florida State Beach Volleyball Ends Weekend 3-1

FORT WORTH, Texas (Seminoles.com) — The No. 3 ranked Florida State Seminoles (7-1) finished off the TCU Horned Frog Challenge with a 4-1 win over No. 18 South Carolina (4-4) and a 3-2 loss to No. 5 TCU (8-0). Both of today’s matches were CCSA matches, giving the Noles a 1-1 start to conference play.

FSU 4, South Carolina 1

After today’s win, FSU leads the series with South Carolina 18-0. The last three match ups between these two teams all resulted in a 4-1 win for the Seminoles.

Court five earned the first match point of the day over South Carolina, winning in two sets. Jordan Polo and Caitlin Moon paired up for the first time this season and won 21-16, 24-22.

Kate Privett and Raelyn White moved up a court for the first time this season, playing on court four. The pair gave up the first set before battling back to win the next two sets 15-21, 21-17, 15-6.

On court three, Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick tallied their 33rd win together, beating South Carolina 21-16, 21-11.

Keara Rutz and Morgan Chacon dropped both sets to South Carolina 21-16, 21-18, giving South Carolina their only point of the match.

Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer dominated court one, winning 21-16, 21-19.

FSU 2, TCU 3

TCU and FSU met for the 13th time tonight in series history. TCU won their first match, making the series record 12-1 in favor of FSU.

For the first time this season, the Seminoles trailed after the first two courts. Court five lost in two sets while court four lost in the third set. Both courts were close battles that unfortunately went in favor of TCU.

Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick moved up to court two for tonight’s contest. The pair brought home FSU’s first match point winning in two sets 21-14, 21-11.

Court one tied up the match with TCU as Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer defeated TCU 21-15 and 21-19.

The match decision came down to court three with Morgan Chacon and Keara Rutz. The pair started off strong in the first set before falling behind in the last two. They would end up losing 19-21, 21-17, 15-8.

Scoring Summary – FSU 4, South Carolina 1

1. Maddie Anderson/Brook Bauer (FS) def. Skylar Allen/Whitley Ballard (SC) 21-16, 21-19

2. Lauren Wilcock/Abby Carroll (SC) def. Keara Rutz/Morgan Chacon (FS) 21-16, 21-18

3. Alaina Chacon/Madison Fitzpatrick (FS) def. Jillian Gleaon/Peyton Gray (SC) 21-16, 21-11

4. Raelyn White/Kate Privett (FS) def. Sophie Manson/Hannah Mackenhausen (SC) 15-21, 21-17, 15-6

5. Jordan Polo/Caitlin Moon (FS) def. Kaeli Crews/Sophie Bengoechea (SC) 21-16, 24-22

Order of finish: Doubles (5,4,3,2,1)

Scoring Summary – FSU 2, TCU 3

1. Maddie Anderson/Brook Bauer (FS) def. Daniela Alvarez/Tania Moreno (TCU) 21-15, 21-19

2. Alaina Chacon/Madison Fitzpatrick (FS) def. Sutton MacTavish/Kaylie McHugh (TCU) 21-14, 21-11

3. Hailey Hamlett/Alexis Filippone (TCU) def. Keara Rutz/Morgan Chacon (FS) 19-21, 21-17, 15-8

4. Maria Gonzalez/Ana Vergara (TCU) def. Raelyn White/Kate Privett (FS) 21-19, 17-21, 17-15

5. Megan Muret/Rochelle Scott (TCU) def. Jordan Polo/Caitlin Moon (FS) 22-20, 21-17

Order of finish: Doubles (5,4,2,1,3)

Looking Forward

The Seminoles will stay in Florida next week as they take on Tampa, USC, and Stetson at the Stetson Tournament on March 12th-13th.

The Seminoles will stay in Florida next week as they take on Tampa, USC, and Stetson at the Stetson Tournament on March 12th-13th.