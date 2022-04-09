Florida State beach volleyball earns wins at Unconquered Invitational

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The fourth-ranked Florida State Seminoles (22-5) went undefeated on the first day of the Unconquered Invitational Friday.

The Noles improved to 7-0 at home this season and 63-3 all-time after beating Texas A&M Corpus Christi, No. 5 LSU and No. 2 TCU.

FSU 5, TAMUCC 0

The Seminoles started off the day with a sweep over Texas A&M Corpus Christi. The Noles defeated TAMUCC twice this season and lead the all-time series 4-0.

Kate Privett and Anna Long started the scoring on court four with two dominant sets over the Islanders. Privett and Long finished the two sets 21-18, 21-13.

On court five, Raelyn White and Caitlin Moon earned their third win as a pair. The duo won in two sets 21-17, 21-10.

CCSA Pair of the Week, Jordan Polo and Morgan Chacon earned the match-clinching point on court three. Polo and Chacon held the Islanders to only eight points in the first set and 14 in the second set.

Brook Bauer and Maddie Anderson earned their 18th win as a pair on court one. They won the first set 21-7 and the second set 21-14.

On court two, Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick earned the final match point for the Seminoles. The pair is only four wins away from being fourth all-time for victories by a pair at Florida State. Chacon and Fitzpatrick defeated TAMUCC 21-13, 21-18.

FSU 4, LSU 1

Florida State came out strong for the second match of the day against LSU. The Seminoles defeated LSU 4-1 after going to three sets on three courts. Florida State leads the all-time series 15-2 and is 2-0 against the Tigers this season.

Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer earned the first match point on court one. The pair blew past the Tigers 21-14 in the first set and sealed the win 22-20 in the second set.

On court five, Raelyn White and Caitlin Moon defeated LSU in extra points in the first set 23-21. The pair came back from a deficit in the second set to win 21-19 and earn the second point for the Noles.

Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick earned their second match-clinching point this season against the Tigers on court two. The pair defeated LSU 21-14 in the first set and then allowed the Tigers back in the second set 21-14. In the third set, Chacon and Fitzpatrick took charge with an early 6-1 lead before winning the set 15-10.

On court three, Jordan Polo and Morgan Chacon defeated the Tigers in three sets. Polo and Chacon won the first set 21-17 and dropped the second 21-19. The pair went back and forth in the third set before winning 16-14.

LSU’s only match point came on court four. Kate Privett and Anna Long lost in three close sets. The pair won the first set 21-14 and lost the second 24-22. The lead was exchanged in the third set, but the Tigers earned the advantage 15-13.

FSU 4, TCU 1

The Seminoles defeated TCU 4-1 to close out the first day of the Unconquered Invitational. Florida State upset No.2 TCU for the first time this season and improved to 13-2 all-time against the Horned Frogs.

For the second time today, Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer earned the first match-point for the Seminoles. The pair fought back from a deficit in the first set to win 21-17. In the second set, they dominated keeping the lead throughout and winning 21-12.

Raelyn White and Caitlin Moon earned their third win today on court five. The pair defeated TCU 21-14, 21-16.

The match-clinching point came from court two once again. Madison Fitzpatrick and Alaina Chacon defeated TCU in extra points in the first set 22-20. They sealed the win in the second set 21-14. Fitzpatrick and Chacon currently have 48 wins as a pair.

Keara Rutz and Anna Long paired up for the first time this season to defeat the Horned Frogs in three sets. After dropping the first set 21-15, they fought back to dominate the second set 21-13. In the third set, Rutz and Long took the lead and held it to the end 15-9.

TCU’s only match point was earned on court four. Jordan Polo and Morgan Chacon ended their hot streak with a three-set loss to TCU. The pair won the first set 21-18 and lost the second and third sets 21-14, 16-14.