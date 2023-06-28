Florida State basketball learns opponents for inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State men's and women's basketball teams learned who they will play in the ACC/SEC Challenge for the 2023-24 college basketball season.

FSU athletics made the announcement Wednesday.

The men's basketball team will host the University of Georgia Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 9:15 p.m. inside the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

FSU athletics said FSU and Georgia have played 31 times in men's basketball with FSU leading the all-time series 19-12.

The Nov. 29 matchup will be the first meeting between the programs since 1981.

The FSU women's basketball team will clash against the University of Arkansas on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. inside the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

The game will be the second all-time meeting between the programs.

The first women's basketball game between the Seminoles and the Razorbacks was in 2011.