Florida State basketball defeats Tulane 59-54

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (SEMINOLES.COM) — Redshirt sophomore Caleb Mills scored a team-high 13 points and a career-high 3 steals to lead Florida State to a 59-54 win over Tulane in its second home game of the season. Sophomore Cam’Ron Fletcher also scored in double digits with 11 points and senior Malik Osborne approached his fifth career double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.
Posted at 12:31 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 00:31:30-05
