Florida State baseball's season comes to an end in Oxford regional

OXFORD, Miss (Seminoles.com) — Florida State (31-24) capped the 2021 season Sunday in a 7-4 loss against Southern Miss (39-20) in the Oxford Regional. The Golden Eagles scored the final six runs of the game after FSU took a 4-1 lead in the third inning.

Logan Lacey continued to swing a hot bat for the Noles, hitting his third home run in as many games during the regional. Mat Nelson and Robby Martin each had a pair of hits, and Martin had two runs batted in.

Starting pitcher Conor Grady gave up four runs in 6.1 innings, leaving after Will McGillis tied the game with a solo home run in the seventh inning. Southern Miss scored three runs against the FSU bullpen, with reliever Hunter Perdue (1-3) getting tagged with the loss.

Tyler Martin led off the game on a single off the leg of USM starter Drew Boyd, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Robby’s Martin’s RBI single. After Southern Miss tied the game in the third, Lacey hit his 10th home run of the season to give FSU the lead again before Nelson, Robby Martin and Davis Hare each singled to plate two more runs.

Blake Johnson made the score 4-3 with a two-run home run in the fifth inning before McGillis tied the game in the seventh. Six FSU relievers combined to allow seven hits and three runs over the final 2.2 innings.

Ryan Och (8-0) earned the win for the Golden Eagles, striking out 11 batters in 4.2 innings with just one hit allowed in relief of Boyd. Hurston Waldrep notched his third save with 1.2 innings of no-hit ball.

SCORING SUMMARY:

B1 | FSU 1, USM 0 R. Martin singled, T. Martin scoredT3 | FSU 1, USM 1 Trimble reached on fielder’s choice, McGillis scored; Dickerson advanced to thirdB3 | FSU 2, USM 1 Lacey home runB3 | FSU 3, USM 1 R. Martin singled, Nelson scoredB3 | FSU 4, USM 1 Hare singled, R. Martin scoredT5 | FSU 4, USM 3 Johnson home run, McGillis scoredT7 | FSU 4, USM 4 McGillis home runT8 | FSU 4, USM 5 Ewing singled, Trimble scored; Sargent advanced to secondT8 | FSU 4, USM 6 Lynch singled, Sargent scored; Ewing advanced to thirdT9 | FSU 4, USM 7 Sargent singled, Trimble scored

For more information on Florida State baseball, check Seminoles.com for the latest news and scheduling information, or keep up with the team on social media through Twitter (@FSUBaseball), Facebook (/FSUBaseball), and Instagram (@NoleBaseball).

