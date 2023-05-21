Florida State baseball, women's golf in action Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State baseball and women's golf teams were in action Saturday.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Senior Amelia Williamson and junior Charlotte Heath are tied for 24th place in the individual standings, and the No. 8 seed Florida State is tied for eighth place in the team standings after two rounds of the NCAA Division I Championship Finals at the Grayhawk Country Club. Williamson carded a season-low score of 68, while Heath finished with her second consecutive score of 71 to give both players 36-hole scores of 142. The Seminoles counted four scores at 73 and below, finished with a second-round team total of 286 and enter Sunday’s third round six strokes inside the cut line currently needed to advance to Monday’s fourth round of stroke play.

BASEBALL

Florida State 6, Louisville 2: Ben Barrett had three more hits Saturday, including his first career triple and a pair of RBI doubles, as Florida State (23-31, 9-21 Atlantic Coast Conference) wrapped its 2023 season with a win at Louisville (31-24, 10-20 ACC) Saturday afternoon in Louisville, Kentucky.

Barrett notched his second three-hit game of the weekend after hitting three singles Thursday night. The Orlando native wraps his freshman season hitting .359 with 16 runs, 21 RBI and 28 hits in just 21 games.

Conner Whittaker allowed two runs in 6.0 innings, and the Seminoles consistently got out of trouble thanks to spectacular defense. The Noles ended the fifth, seventh and eighth innings with a double play, and also turned one in the first inning. The four double plays tied a season high and were one shy of the school record.

