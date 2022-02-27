Florida State baseball wins 7-1 over Samford

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — No. 10 Florida State secured the series victory with a 7-1 win over Samford on Saturday at Dick Howser Stadium. Eight different Seminoles accounted for 10 hits while the pitching staff, led by Bryce Hubbart, struck out 15.

Coming off his first ACC Pitcher of the Week honor, Hubbart struck out nine in six innings against Samford. Hubbart is now 2-0 on the season and 8-6 in his FSU career.

Sophomore Wyatt Crowell entered in relief of Hubbart for two innings and struck out four. Jonah Scolaro pitched the ninth and struck out two. The pitching staff only allowed one walk to the Bulldogs and has notched double-digit strikeouts in all six games this season.

The Noles added two more triples to the season total with one from Brett Roberts in the fifth inning and another from Treyton Rank in the seventh for his second RBI of the day.

With an RBI double in the first, Alex Toral leads the team in doubles this season with four. The transfer from Miami has reached base safely in all six games this season.

Isaiah Perry reached base in his first eight plate appearances this season including an RBI single today. Perry now leads the team with a .750 batting average and also added his second stolen base of the year.

Catcher Colton Vincent threw out his first runner of the year as he connected with Rank to catch an attempted steal in the second inning.

Reese Albert entered the game as a pinch hitter and extended his hitting streak to six games by going 2-for-2 with two RBI. Freshman James Tibbs also holds a six-game hitting streak after a single in the seventh.

SCORING SUMMARY:

B1 | FSU 1, Samford 0 Toral doubled down the right field line, scoring Perry

B2 | FSU 2, Samford 0 Perry singled through the left side, scoring Carrion

B6 | FSU 3, Samford 0 Rank singled to right center, scoring Tibbs

B6 | FSU 4, Samford 0 Albert singled to center field, scoring Rank

T7 | FSU 4, Samford 1 Staton homered to right center

B8 | FSU 5, Samford 1 Vincent grounded out to third base, scoring Tibbs

B8 | FSU 6, Samford 1 Rank tripled down the right field line, scoring Carrion

B8 | FSU 7, Samford 1 Albert doubled to right field, scoring Rank

UP NEXT:

Florida State and Samford will close out the series Sunday at 1 p.m. at Dick Howser Stadium. Ross Dunn will pitch for the Seminoles in his third career start on the mound.

OF NOTE: