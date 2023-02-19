Florida State baseball team secures win against James Madison

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State baseball team used a three run sixth inning to surge past James Madison 5-1 Saturday afternoon at Howser Stadium.

With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, FSU took a 2-1 lead following a solo home run by Colton Vincent.

Jaime Ferrer added a two run single to cap the three run frame to up the Seminoles advantage to 4-1.

Jordan Carrion added an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to extend the Florida State lead to 5-1.

Florida State (2-0) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI groundout, but James Madison (0-2) tied the game in the top of the fifth inning on a fielder’s choice.

Ferrer went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI, Vincent went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Mason Dunaway and Jaylon Lee each had two hits for the Dukes.

It was a strong outing for the FSU pitching staff as Jackson Baumeister got the start and went four innings, gave up two hits, an earned run, two walks and registered five strikeouts, while Conner Whittaker pitched five innings in relief, gave up five hits, no earned runs and posted four strikeouts to earn the win.

JMU used four pitchers in the contest.

The three game series ends Sunday with a 11:30 a.m. start inside Howser Stadium.