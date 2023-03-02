Florida State baseball team earns walk off win against South Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University baseball team earned a 7-6 victory in 13 innings against South Florida Wednesday at Howser Stadium.

After the ninth inning, the game was tied 4-4.

South Florida (3-6) scored two runs in the top of the 13th inning to take a 6-4 lead, but Florida State (7-1) responded in the bottom of the frame.

FSU’s Jordan Carrion had an RBI triple to trim the deficit to 6-5. Nander De Sedas ended the game with a two-run double to secure the win.

De Sedas finished the game with two hits and three RBI, James Tibbs III hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning for the Seminoles.

The visiting Bulls were led by John Montes, who went 3-for-6 with a run scored, a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning, while Daniel Cantu posted two hits and posted two RBI.

Florida State sent six pitchers to the mound as Andrew Armstrong pitched 1/3 inning and posted one strikeout to earn the win.

Jamie Arnold got the start on the mound for the Seminoles and went three innings, gave up a walk, no earned runs and registered four strikeouts.

Up next, Florida State, ranked No. 16 by D1 Baseball and Baseball America, hosts Florida Gulf Coast for a three game series beginning Friday at Howser Stadium.