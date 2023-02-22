Florida State baseball tallies 15 hits in win over Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University baseball team defeated Jacksonville University 11-2 Tuesday inside John Sessions Stadium.

In the win, the Seminoles (4-0) tallied 15 hits.

FSU's Jordan Carrion went 3-for-5 at the plate with a run scored and two RBI singles, Jordan Williams went 2-for-3 with a two run home run in the top of the third inning.

Cam Smith hit a solo home run in the eighth inning and went 3-for-6 with a two run double in the fourth inning, three runs scored and three RBI.

The Seminoles scored five runs in the third to take a 5-2 lead.

Jacksonville (1-3) took a 2-0 lead following a Chandler Howard two run home run in the bottom of the second inning.

Five pitchers appeared in the game for FSU as Chandler Howard pitched three innings and posted a team best six strikeouts and did not surrender an earned run in relief for the win.

Jacksonville was limited to three hits.

The host Dolphins used seven pitchers during the game.

Up next, Florida State travels to Fort Worth, Texas inside Lupton Stadium for a nonconference three game series against No. 8 TCU (2-1) beginning Friday at 7:30 p.m. eastern time.