Florida State baseball set to leave for Auburn for Regional play

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State baseball team is five wins away from punching their ticket to Omaha and the College World Series.

UCLA is their first opportunity to get a win, as the Noles face the Bruins Friday in game one of the double elimination Auburn Regional.

The road through the NCAA Championships and getting to Omaha is a lot easier with a first game win, but head coach Mike Martin, Jr. said at this time of year, the motto is survive and advance, and they just have to focus on playing Florida State baseball.

"You have to treat everything the same. What you don't want to do is act like somebody else," he said Wednesday. "You want to stay consistent and our routines in everything we've done. We've made it a point that everything stays the same. These games are no different than other ones. You can't get too amped up. That's what I told the guys. I said men, the teams that win this time of the year are the ones who keep their emotions in check and think. You have to be able to think."

Florida State's match-up with UCLA kicks off the Auburn Regional Friday at noon.

