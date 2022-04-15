Florida State baseball roughs up Louisville in series opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University baseball team scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning and secured a strong outing from its starting pitcher to cruise to an 8-1 victory against the University of Louisville Thursday night at Howser Stadium.

The contest was the first game of a three-game Atlantic Coast Conference series at Howser.

FSU (20-13, 8-8 ACC) ended a scoreless tie in the bottom of the second.

A Colton Vincent RBI groundout gave the ‘Noles a 1-0 lead.

With runners on base, Florida State’s Jaime Ferrer delivered a two-run double to up the Seminole lead to 3-0.

Alex Toral put the finishing touches on the frame with a two-run home run to right field to up the Florida State advantage to five runs.

Ferrer added to his standout game with a two-run homer to left field in the seventh to increase the lead to 7-0.

Ferrer went 3-for-4 at the plate with a run scored, four RBI, a double and a home run.

Louisville (24-9, 9-4 ACC) scored a run on a passed ball by FSU in the top of the eighth inning to trim the deficit to 7-1.

In the bottom of the inning, Logan Lacey brought home a run on a sacrifice fly out to give the Seminoles an 8-1 lead.

Parker Messick bounced back from his outing against Georgia Tech last weekend during his start against the Cardinals Thursday.

Messick pitched 6 2/3 innings, gave up five hits, no earned runs, no walks and struck out 14 batters to secure the win on the mound.

He improved his individual record to 5-2 on the season.

Louisville’s Jack Payton registered two hits, while Kaleb Corbett pitched four innings, gave up five earned runs, no walks and struck out six batters in the loss.