Florida State baseball returns to diamond for first official practice of 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Three weeks from Friday, the Florida State baseball team takes the field for the first time. The first day of team practice today for Division One baseball teams and the Seminoles are ready to get after it.

The Seminoles are making their return to Dick Howser Stadium following an up and down 2021 season that ended with a loss in the NCAA regionals in Oxford.

Head coach Mike Martin Junior likes his pitching staff heading into this season and wants to use this time to put those guys and the rest of this team through their first inter-squad scrimmage of the season. Something he believes will help ease his team back into their groove moving forward.

"One you get these big scrimmages in, you want to build them up to get nine innings in. It's a little more than you think when normally you're playing just a couple, three innings and already great now you're sore. We've gotta get that soreness out," Martin told the media Friday. "Make sure guys are where they need to be. And what I mean by start and stop is I can pull them altogether if a certain situation comes up. Like alright if this happens this is what we're going to do. And again we're not rushed for time."

Can't wait until gameday to check out this team? Fan Day is Feb. 12 starting at 11 a.m.