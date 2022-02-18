Florida State baseball ready for debut on eve of Opening Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Opening Day is less than 24 hours out for the Florida State baseball team, a team that finished last season unranked and heads into 2022 as the 11th ranked team in the country.

They're also the preseason favorites to win the ACC. There is a lot of hype and a lot of excitement surrounding this team, even as head coach Mike Martin Junior admits he hates opening day. He said there are a lot of jitters and anxiety around taking the field for the first time, but he is ready to see what this team can do as they take the field.

"They get so amped up for this game, and I remember when I played it was the same sort of thing," he said Thursday. "I remember just going golly, can you slow it down and breathe. I am excited about this group. I'm excited to learn and grow with them and we're going to use a lot of different guys and I want everybody to stay sharp, but stay fresh as well."

Game one of the Seminoles three game opening series against James Madison is set for 6:00 on Friday. Preseason All-American Parker Messick will get the start on the mound.