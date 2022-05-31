Florida State baseball proud of it's 44th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “It’s what happens when you don’t have representation from your league on the committee. The ones that do have representation seem to be taken care of. I feel so bad for Elliot (Avent) and the tremendous ball club he has. It’s wrong, there's no way they shouldn’t be in it.”

Florida State head baseball coach Mike Martin Junior clearly was not happy about the NCAA selection committee’s choice to leave NC State out of the tournament. The third year head coach was also pretty taken back that FSU was one of the last four teams to make the field of 64. Landing them in the Auburn regional with the number 14-overall seed. Nonetheless Martin and the Noles can now only control what they can control moving forward. Which is a matchup with second seeded UCLA. But knowing that Florida State baseball will be in it's 44th consecutive NCAA tournament is what reaffirms the decision for guys like Parker Messick to wear the Garnet and Gold.

“I mean the tradition of this school, it shows why people want to come here and why we win a lot of games," said Messick. "Just to be able to carry on that tradition as the Friday night guy and help lead these guys into the playoffs this year, I’m super honored to be able to do that. I’m really excited to see where we can take it.”

FSU and the Bruins get the regional started on Friday with a first pitch time of 12 Noon.