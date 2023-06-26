Florida State baseball names Micah Posey pitching coach

Micah Posey, a Tallahassee native and Florida State graduate with 11 years coaching experience at the Division I level, was named the Seminoles’ newest pitching coach Monday afternoon, head coach Link Jarrett announced. The 2023 Conference USA Assistant Coach of the Year, Posey spent the past three seasons at Dallas Baptist, helping lead the Patriots to the NCAA Tournament all three years and setting a school record with 656 strikeouts in 2023.

“Micah has a proven track record of development through his implementation of detailed training and application of modern technology with an individualized approach,” Jarrett said. “His use of technology also provides great insight into scouting reports and game management. Micah has groomed his recruiting skills on a national, regional, and state level, with the ability to evaluate & recruit high-impact arms. Building a pitching staff always starts with recruiting, and the experience he has on that front will help immensely.

“He has worked for outstanding head coaches in Mike Kennedy at Elon, Joe Pennucci at East Tennessee State and most recently Dan Heefner at Dallas Baptist. All three run great programs, and are highly respected in the industry. In addition to his coaching and recruiting talents, he has extensive professional pitching experience which provides relational abilities in recruiting and coaching.

“We can’t wait to have Micah, his wife Julie and their sons Maddux and Cal back in Tallahassee. His father is a legendary coach at North Florida Christian, the baseball blood runs deep in the family, and we know how exciting this return will be for all involved.”

Dallas Baptist set a school record for strikeouts per nine innings all three years under Posey, including 10.6 K/9 in 2023, 12th in the country and first in CUSA. DBU was also first or second in the conference in ERA (4.40), strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.8), hits allowed per nine innings (8.56), shutouts (four), WHIP (1.37) and walks allowed per nine innings (3.77).

“I am truly honored and grateful to be the next pitching coach at Florida State University,” Posey said. “Link Jarrett is a proven leader and winner, and I am thankful for the opportunity to continue the storied tradition of Seminole baseball. Anyone that knows me knows that Florida State and the Tallahassee community are special to me, and my family and I are excited to return home. We can’t wait to hear the Warchant, the Animals and K-Time again at Dick Howser Stadium.”

In 2023, the Patriot pitching staff placed four players on the All-CUSA teams, three on the ABCA All-Region team and two – first-team relief pitcher Kyle Amendt and third-team starting pitcher Ryan Johnson – were named All-Americans. In 2021, Dominic Hamel was an All-American and third-round MLB Draft pick after setting the DBU single-season strikeout record.

Before joining Dallas Baptist, Posey spent three seasons at East Tennessee State (2018-20) and five seasons at Elon (2013-17). Posey began his coaching career at North Florida Christian in Tallahassee, helping lead NFC to the Class 3A state championship in 2011.

A 2001 graduate of NFC, Posey was selected in the 15th round of the MLB Draft by the Anaheim Angels. He spent four years in the minor league system and was a Midwest League All-Star in 2004. Following his professional career, Posey graduated from Florida State in 2011.

Posey and his wife, Julie, became parents in April 2018.

ACCOLADES: