Florida State baseball loses to Norte Dame in 12 innings

Series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. at Howser Stadium
Posted at 11:16 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 23:17:45-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State sophomore left-handed pitcher Parker Messick tied a career-high Friday, throwing 8.0 innings and allowing just two hits while striking out 11, but No. 5 Florida State (16-9, 6-4 ACC) fell 2-0 in extra innings to No. 16 Notre Dame (14-5, 3-4 ACC).

Messick and Irish starter John Michael Bertrand – who struck out 12 FSU hitters and allowed four hits in 7.2 innings – staged a classic pitcher’s duel that was won on Ryan Cole’s two-run home run in the 12th inning.

The Irish bullpen combined for 4.1 innings pitched with no hits allowed and six strikeouts. Alex Rao (1-0) earned the win by pitching the final 1.2 innings.

Jonah Scolaro (1-2) suffered the loss when Cole hit the game-winning home run on a two-out, two-strike pitch in the 12th.

After dealing with injury issues to start the season, Tyler Martin made his first start of the year and hit a double. Jaime Ferrer reached base three times – including drawing both of FSU’s walks – and provided a pair of diving catches in the outfield.

Messick did not allow a hit for the first 6.2 innings of the game before Carter Putz singled in the seventh. Putz and Cole, with two hits each, accounted for all of Notre Dame’s hits.

