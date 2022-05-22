Florida State Baseball Loses Finale, Preps for ACC Tournament

CHAPEL HILL, NC. (Seminoles.com) — North Carolina (34-19) completed a three-game sweep of Florida State (32-22) Saturday, topping the Seminoles 11-0 at Boshamer Stadium. It was the first time FSU has been swept on the road since 2015.
Angel Zarate hit a home run on the first pitch of the game. The Tar Heels extended the lead with two sacrifice flies in the second inning and another in the fifth. A two-run single from Alberto Osuna made the score 6-0 in the sixth.
FSU had runners on base in each of the first seven innings, but could not push a run across.
After a two-hour rain delay, UNC added five runs in the seventh inning.
SCORING SUMMARY:
B1 | FSU 0, UNC 1 Zarate home run
B2 | FSU 0, UNC 2 Horvath sacrifice fly, Stokely scored
B2 | FSU 0, UNC 3 Serretti sacrifice fly, Wilkerson scored
B5 | FSU 0, UNC 4 Frick sacrifice fly, Honeycutt scored
B6 | FSU 0, UNC 6 Osuna singled, Zarate & Horvath scored
B7 | FSU 0, UNC 7 Zarate singled, Holbrook scored
B7 | FSU 0, UNC 9 Horvath home run, Zarate scored
B7 | FSU 0, UNC 11 Honeycutt home run, Serretti scored
UP NEXT:
Florida State will be the 9-seed in next week’s ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C. The Seminoles will play 4-seed Notre Dame and 5-seed Virginia. Dates and times for FSU’s games will be announced by the conference on Sunday, May 22.
OF NOTE:
- Jordan Carrion walked and singled Saturday, extending his on-base streak to nine games and his hitting streak to seven games, both the longest on the team.
- Jaime Ferrer hit his team-leading 16th double, the most for an FSU freshman since Cal Raleigh also hit 16 in 2016. His 63 hits are the most for an FSU freshman since Raleigh’s 69.
- Kyle McMullen made his first appearance since March 22. He struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth inning.