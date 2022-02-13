Florida State baseball gears up for opening day by welcoming back 'Fan Day' experience

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Nothing says baseball season is almost here more than Florida State baseball's Fan Day experience. And after Covid forced a one-year pause on the timeless tradition, the Noles and their beloved fans were reunited once again at Dick Howser Stadium.

A sense of normalcy returned for head coach Mike Martin Junior and company as fans began to line the tables late this morning to get autographs, meet some of their favorite players and some new faces dawning the Garnet and Gold this year. Martin stressed the importance of his program's impact on this community to his players and staff before the day started.

“I told them, they don’t realize what they can do for a young person. A little fist bump and ask about how they’re doing in school. Little things like that will make people feel good about themselves," said Martin. "And that goes for anybody especially these days. Morale is low and it’s good to pump each other up.”

The wait to see the Seminoles open up their 2022 season is winding down as they’ll host James Madison on Friday for game one of a three game series. First pitch for that contest is at 6 p.m.