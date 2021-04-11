Florida State baseball evens series with Louisville in 8-5 win Saturday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Seminoles.com) — Catcher Mat Nelson hit his 12th home run of the season, capping a five-run eighth inning and leading No. 17 Florida State (16-11, 11-9 ACC) to an 8-5 win at No. 7 Louisville (19-10, 11-5) Saturday evening at Jim Patterson Stadium. The Seminole bullpen allowed just one run in 4.2 innings as FSU clawed back to even the weekend series.

Nelson leads the ACC with 37 RBI and 12 home runs. He finished Saturday 2-for-5 with a double and home run. Nander De Sedas started the scoring for FSU with his fourth home run of the season in the second inning.

Jack Anderson (1-0) pitched the final three innings for FSU, allowing two hits and striking out four. After FSU retook the lead in the top of the eighth inning, Anderson needed just seven pitches to get the Noles back in the dugout.

Alex Binelas accounted for all five of Louisville’s home runs. His grand slam off Bryce Hubbart in the fifth inning gave Louisville a 4-2 lead. He added a solo home run with two outs in the ninth inning.

Pitcher Davis Hare made his second appearance, and first start, in the FSU batting order, finishing with an RBI single, a triple and scored a run.

De Sedas started the scoring Saturday with a two-out solo home run in the second inning off Louisville starter Luke Seed. The home run was De Sedas’s fourth of the season, matching his freshman season total. The Seminoles improved to 12-1 on the season when scoring first.

Elijah Cabell drew a walk from Seed to start the fourth inning and moved to third on a failed pickoff attempt. Hare lined an RBI single to left field to double FSU’s lead to 2-0.

Binelas hit a grand slam for Louisville in the fifth inning that gave the Cardinals a 4-2 lead. Hubbart gave up a leadoff single and walked a pair of batters before Binelas’ sixth home run of the season.

Hubbart struck out seven and walked six in 4.1 innings pitched.

Hare led off the sixth inning with a triple off the left field wall and just under the foul pole. Hare is now 3-for-7 on the season and both of FSU’s triples this year have come from pitchers (Wyatt Crowell had FSU’s first against Mercer). Hare scored on Tyler Martin’s sacrifice fly, cutting the Cardinal lead to 4-3.

In the eighth, De Sedas reached on a throwing error and Vince Smith was hit by a pitch from Glenn Albanese (3-1). Logan Lacey singled to score De Sedas and tie the game. Robby Martin followed with a go-ahead single before Nelson’s 12th home run of the year traveled 459 feet and gave FSU an 8-4 lead.

The Seminole bullpen was strong in relief of Hubbart, with Clayton Kwiatkowski, Chase Haney and Anderson combining to allow just one run on four hits in 4.2 innings. Haney leads the country with 19 pitching appearances.

The Noles tallied 13 hits on the night, led by Lacey’s career-high-tying three hits. FSU’s top four batters in the lineup combined to go 9-for-18 with six RBI and three runs scored.

OF NOTE

- Tyler Martin singled to lead off the game. He has reached base in 21 consecutive games and in 40 of 41 career starts. He finished 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and bumped his on-base percentage to .504, best in the ACC.

- Logan Lacey hit his team-high ninth double in the first inning. Lacey has reached base in a career-high 14 straight games and tied his career high with three hits.

- Davis Hare made his first career start in the batting order. As designated hitter, Hare had two hits, including FSU’s second triple of the season.

- Nander De Sedas hit his fourth home run of the season, matching his season high from 2019. His home run gave FSU a 1-0 lead and FSU is now 12-1 when scoring first.

- Robby Martin was back in the starting lineup after missing Friday night’s game. Saturday was Martin’s 100th career start and he was responsible for the go-ahead RBI in the eighth inning.

- Chase Haney made his 19th pitching appearance this season, most in the country. He ranks third in FSU history with 126 career pitching appearances, one shy of second place and 10 shy of the top spot.

- Mat Nelson leads the ACC with 12 home runs and 38 RBI. He added a double Saturday night.

- Jack Anderson won his first game of the season and third of his career. Anderson’s 3.0 innings in relief were a season high.

For more information on Florida State baseball, check Seminoles.com for the latest news and scheduling information, or keep up with the team on social media through Twitter (@FSUBaseball), Facebook (/FSUBaseball), and Instagram (@NoleBaseball).

