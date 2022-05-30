Florida State baseball earns berth into 2022 NCAA Division I national tournament

(WTXL) — The Seminoles are in the dance.

The Florida State University baseball team earned a bid to the NCAA Division I national baseball tournament Monday afternoon as an at-large team from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Seminoles, who finished the 2022 regular season with a 33-23 overall record, are the No. 3 seed in the Auburn, Alabama Regional.

FSU will play No. 2 seed UCLA (38-22) in the opening game of the Auburn Regional Friday at noon Eastern Time.

UCLA placed third overall in the Pacific 12 Conference (Pac 12) during the regular season.

Auburn (37-19) placed fourth in the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division during the regular season.

The Tigers are the No. 14 seed in the NCAA national tournament and will open play Friday night against Southeast Louisiana (30-29).

The Lions were the tournament champions of the Southland Conference and were the second best team in the league during the regular season this spring.

Game time between the SEC’s Tigers and Lions is set for 7 p.m. Eastern Time.