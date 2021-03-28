Florida State baseball drops slugfest, series to Wake Forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Despite hitting five home runs, including Nos. 9 and 10 on the season for Mat Nelson, Florida State (12-8, 8-7 ACC) dropped the series finale Sunday to Wake Forest 12-10 at Dick Howser Stadium. Nelson, Robby Martin and Elijah Cabell hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning, and Reese Albert hit his fourth of the year in the sixth inning.

Wake Forest (8-9, 4-7) added three home runs, including a pair from first baseman Bobby Seymour.

Nelson hit a pair of solo home runs, getting FSU on the board in the first inning with his ninth of the year. In the fourth, his 10th home run began three straight long balls from the Noles for the first time since 2010. Robby Martin followed with his fifth of the year and Elijah Cabell hit his second of the weekend and third of the season.

Nelson’s 10 home runs tied Niko Kavadas of Notre Dame for the ACC lead and his average jumped to .343 for the season.

Demon Deacon starter Rhett Lowder gave up five runs on nine hits over five innings.

Wake Forest tagged FSU starter Conor Grady for four runs on five hits in the second inning to take a lead they would not relinquish. Seymour tied the game with a two-run home run and Chris Lanzilli followed with a solo shot.

In the top of the fourth, Seymour hit a three-run home run that gave Wake an 8-2 lead.

Reese Albert hit his fourth home run of the year in the sixth inning against reliever Brennan Oxford to cut the lead to 10-8. Albert leads FSU with 24 career home runs and hit two this weekend. The Noles five home runs in the game are a season high.

After Wyatt Crowell walked, Oxford’s third of the inning, Cole McNamee came in and walked Vince Smith before Ryan Romano’s RBI single. McNamee’s wild pitch plated Smith and tied the game at 10-10.

Crowell (0-1) took over on the mound, pitching a perfect seventh before a hit batter and two wild pitches put Pierce Bennett on third base with no outs. Davis Hare came in and forced a two-out grounder to Smith at shortstop, but the ball got under his glove for Bennett to score. A second run came across on a wild pitch for a 12-10 Wake lead.

Hunter Furtado (1-2), Camden Minacci and Eric Adler (fourth save) combined to allow just one hit over the final three innings.

OF NOTE

- Freshman Richie Morales made his first career start Sunday. The third baseman made a diving stop and throw to first base in the second inning.

- Florida State hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning for the first time since Tyler Holt, Stephen Cardullo and Mike McGee did it in 2010.

- Mat Nelson hit his team-high ninth and tenth home runs. He is tied for the ACC lead in home runs and is averaging one home run every 1.9 games played and every 7.0 at-bats this year.

- Robby Martin doubled in the first inning, his fifth of the season. All 10 of his extra base hits have come in the past nine games.

- Wyatt Crowell set a career high with three hits and reached base in all five plate appearances (two walks). He entered to pitch in the seventh inning and threw 1.1 innings without allowing a hit.

- FSU led 2-0 after the first inning, dropping its first game of the year when scoring first (9-1).

- FSU hit five home runs Sunday, its most in a game since hitting six in the Athens Regional against FAU in 2019.

- Tyler Martin drew a walk Sunday. He has reached base safely in 33 of 34 career starts.

For more information on Florida State baseball, check Seminoles.com for the latest news and scheduling information, or keep up with the team on social media through Twitter (@FSUBaseball), Facebook (/FSUBaseball), and Instagram (@NoleBaseball).

