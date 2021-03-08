Florida State baseball drops series finale against Virginia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — Florida State (4-5, 2-4 ACC) got a strong start from pitcher Conor Grady, but the Seminoles could not find the clutch hit late as they fell to No. 16 Virginia (6-5, 2-4) 2-1 Sunday afternoon at Dick Howser Stadium. Grady (1-1) and reliever Wyatt Crowell combined to retire the final 19 Cavalier hitters.

Brendan Rivoli had both of Virginia’s RBI Sunday, with a bloop double in the first inning that scored Nic Kent and a single in the third that scored Max Cotier. The Seminoles did not allow another baserunner, with Grady retiring 13 straight and Crowell pitching a perfect eighth and ninth inning. The two combined for 13 strikeouts and did not walk a batter.

Grady tied his career high with 7.0 innings pitched. His nine strikeouts are a season high.

Florida State had chances late in the game, stranding nine total runners over the final four innings. Mike Vasil (3-0) allowed three hits and one run, his first earned run of the season, in the seventh inning. Garrett Mathes singled and then three walks allowed pinch runner Isaiah Perry to score and cut the lead to 2-1. Stephen Schoch pitched the final 2.1 innings for his fourth save of the season.

FSU had a great opportunity in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and no outs after two walks and a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt. After pinch hitter Casey Asman struck out, Nander De Sedas dropped a bunt down the first base line that Devin Ortiz scooped and flipped to catcher Logan Michaels in time to get the lead runner. Vince Smith struck out to end the threat.

In the ninth, Tyler Martin doubled off the right field wall but was stranded when Robby Martin grounded out to end the game.

The Seminoles drew seven walks to go along with four hits.

FSU is back in action Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. against USF. The Seminoles will throw freshman Carson Montgomery (0-1).

