Florida State baseball drops rubber match to Clemson, Tigers win series

CLEMSON, S.C. (Seminoles.com) — Clemson (26-14, 6-10 ACC) scored three unearned runs in the eighth inning, leading the Tigers to a series-clinching 8-5 win over Florida State (24-15, 11-10) Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

FSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning that was erased on Caden Grice’s three-run home run in the second inning. Jordan Carrion continued to swing a hot bat, doubling in two runs against Grice in the sixth inning for the 5-3 lead.

The Tigers tied the game with single runs in the sixth and seventh inning before plating three unearned runs on three errors in the eighth inning. Both teams had a season-high five errors in the contest.

Starting pitcher Carson Montgomery lasted just seven batters. Wyatt Crowell allowed just one run in 5.0 relief innings, striking out a career-best six hitters.

Carrion and Treyton Rank both had two hits for the Seminoles.

SCORING SUMMARY:

T1 | FSU 1, CU 0 Tibbs doubled, Carrion scored

T1 | FSU 2, CU 0 Roberts reached on an error, Tibbs scored

T1 | FSU 3, CU 0 Albert singled, Roberts scored

B3 | FSU 3, CU 3 Grice home run, Wagner & Corbitt scored

T6 | FSU 5, CU 3 Carrion doubled, Toral & Martin scored

B6 | FSU 5, CU 4 Wagner reached on an error, Wright scored

B7 | FSU 5, CU 5 Wright doubled, Hawkins scored

B8 | FSU 5, CU 6 Brewer stole second, Grice scored on error

B8 | FSU 5, CU 7 Fairey reached on fielders choice, Brewer scored

B8 | FSU 5, CU 8 Ingle reached on an error, Rich scored

UP NEXT:

Florida State will not play a midweek game due to final exams. FSU will host No. 21 TCU for a three-game series at Dick Howser Stadium beginning Friday, April 29.

OF NOTE: