Florida State baseball dominates in sweep of No. 6 Miami on the road

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State capped a dominant weekend sweep at No. 6 Miami Sunday, winning the series finale 12-0 and outscoring the Hurricanes 34-2 on the weekend. Four Seminoles hit home runs and Conor Grady (3-1) earned his second-straight win.

The Seminoles (10-6, 7-5 ACC) have won five straight games, all against Top 20 opponents. The last four have come against in-state rivals No. 5 Florida and Miami (9-7, 5-6). On the year, FSU is 8-2 against ranked teams.

The series win was FSU’s first sweep of Miami since 2012 and the first at Miami since 2002.

Sunday, Logan Lacey finished a triple shy of the cycle and was replaced in the fourth inning with an undisclosed injury. He doubled in the first inning and scored on Robby Martin’s single. The duo hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning for a 3-0 lead before FSU posted a 7-spot in the fourth inning, punctuated by Mat Nelson’s team-high seventh home run and fourth in the past five games.

FSU tacked on a run in the fifth inning on Nander De Sedas’s second home run of the year. Tyler Martin’s single in the seventh provided the final margin.

Grady was stellar on the mound, striking out seven batters and allowing just one walk in 5.0 innings. He improved to 3-1 on the year and leads FSU with 18 career victories.

Jonah Scolaro, Brandon Walker, Hunter Perdue and Davis Hare each pitched a scoreless inning, allowing two hits and striking out five.

For the series, Robby Martin hit 8-for-15 with three doubles and a home run; Nelson hit 6-for-12 with a double and two home runs; and Lacey hit 6-for-14 with two doubles and a home run. Robby Martin and Nelson combined for 14 hits, one more than Miami mustered in 27 innings.

The Hurricanes struck out 34 times and drew just six walks against the FSU pitching staff. Grady, Parker Messick and Bryce Hubbart led FSU to a 0.67 earned run average and .140 batting average against. FSU hit .328 as a team.

Also significant in the series was FSU’s perfect defense, not recording an error all weekend. In comparison, Miami had eight that led to 10 unearned runs.

The Seminoles are back on the diamond Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. against UCF in Dick Howser Stadium. The game will air on ACC Network.

