Florida State baseball defeats Kennesaw State in regular season home finale

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State baseball team defeated Kennesaw State 7-3 in the regular season home finale for FSU Tuesday inside Howser Stadium.

FSU (21-30) overcame a 2-0 Kennesaw State (23-28) lead in the non-conference game after the fourth inning as the Seminoles scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth, three runs in the sixth, and two runs in the eighth innings.

Florida State's Cam Smith had an RBI single, while Titan Kamaka had an RBI sacrifice flyout in the fifth, James Tibbs III had an RBI double, Kamaka added a two-RBI double in the sixth, while Kamaka added another two-run double in the eighth.

Kamaka finished with a team-best five RBI.

Nick Colina led KSU with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Ben Barrett got the start on the mound for Florida State and he went four innings, gave up two hits, two runs, an earned run, a walk and registered five strikeouts for a no decision.

Ryan Denison pitched two scoreless innings in relief to secure the win, Doug Kirkland pitched 1 2/3 innings for the save, while Brennen Oxford pitched 1 1/3 innings in the win.

Up next, Florida State concludes the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) portion and its regular season schedule with a three-game series at the University of Louisville beginning Thursday inside Patterson Stadium.