Florida State baseball coaching search: Link Jarrett addresses coaching rumors

OMAHA, Neb. (WTXL) — Link Jarrett addressed coaching rumors after Notre Dame was ousted from the College World Series Tuesday night when asked about his future.

"I've been dealing with that for a while, and my mind has not gone to that place, and I'm not going there with it right now."

The Irish head baseball coach's name has been linked to the Florida State opening since Mike Martin, Jr. was let go earlier this month. He's been asked about the job opening several times, first in Knoxville when Notre Dame was there for Super Regionals, and again last night - twice.

Jarrett is from Tallahassee. He played at Florida High before going on to play at Florida State. He didn't really answer those questions, only saying he'd been trying to block it all out out of respect for his current players.

"I had to deal with it last year, and when your program is doing the right thing, you're going to have those distractions," he said. "Whether it is baseball, basketball, football, and I tried with all I had to not go there in my mind. It was difficult, but I wanted to know when this thing either ended with a trophy or not, that they were the focus of that I was doing."

Florida State athletic director Michael Alford gave an update to the coaching search on Wednesday during Florida State Board of Trustees meeting. He said that they have selections to choose from and they're excited for the candidates they have.