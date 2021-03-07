Florida State baseball clinches series with win over Virginia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — Behind six innings of one-hit baseball from Bryce Hubbart, Florida State (4-4, 2-3 ACC) clinched the series over No. 16 Virginia (5-5, 1-4 ACC) with a 9-4 win at Dick Howser Stadium Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles scored all nine runs between the third and sixth innings with nine hits and nine walks drawn.

Hubbart (2-1) was making his first start of the season and made his longest outing as a Seminole. Zack Gelof singled in the first inning, but the Cavaliers did not record another hit against the freshman lefthander, settling for two walks over the next five innings. Hubbart and Parker Messick, FSU’s Friday night starter, combined to allow just four hits and strike out 17 in 14.0 innings pitched against Virginia.

Florida State led 9-0 through six innings before Virginia put up a four-spot in the seventh against the Seminole bullpen. All four runs that inning were unearned.

FSU scored five runs against Virginia starter Griff McGarry (0-2), including two in the third inning that started the scoring. The Noles drew four walks and Robby Martin had a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead.

The bats came alive in the fourth inning when FSU scored five runs on four hits. Garrett Mathes made his first appearance as a Seminole and singled, followed by a bases loaded double from Nander De Sedas that scored two runs. Freshman Vince Smith followed with an RBI double, Tyler Martin had an RBI groundout and Mat Nelson singled to push FSU’s lead to 7-0.

Jackson Greene entered in relief of Logan Lacey and had an infield RBI single in the fifth inning. Greene walked with the bases loaded in the sixth inning for FSU’s final run.

Virginia’s scoring in the seventh inning came after the Noles misplayed a ball in the outfield that eventually led to four unearned runs. In total, FSU pitching has not allowed an earned run in the first 18 innings of the series against the Cavaliers.

Reese Albert had two hits, while De Sedas, Greene and Nelson each had two RBI.

The series finale is set for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. The Seminoles will throw fourth-year junior Conor Grady, making his third start of the year.

