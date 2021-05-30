Florida State baseball believes they made their case for NCAA selection committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday’s 6-3 win over Miami may have just saved Florida State baseball’s season. There will be no ACC title for FSU this season but with the selection committee announcing the teams that will be competing in the NCAA tournament on Monday, that win will make a big impact on the Seminole's resume.

Following the game head coach Mike Martin Jr. echoed very similar thoughts on his team’s chances to be selected. The 23rd ranked Noles haven’t missed a NCAA tournament since 1977. With so much talent coming back to rosters all across the country because of last season’s end due to the pandemic, FSU has acknowledged that the selected field this year will be one of the best and most difficult to compete with.

“Well this year everyone was loaded with players with all the backlog. I think the parity has never been anywhere remotely like it is right now. How long that’s going to take to clear out nobody knows but staying positive and understanding this is going to be a long year," Martin Jr. said. "And I thought our guys have bought in and done a good job of that.”

Monday’s selection show begins at noon on ESPN2.

