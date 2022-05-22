Watch
Florida State Baseball: ACC Championship Schedule Released

Posted at 12:45 PM, May 22, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — ACC Championship Schedule Released FSU vs. Virginia, 3pm Wednesday; FSU vs. Notre Dame, 3pm Thursday

CHARLOTTE – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its pool play schedule for this week’s ACC Baseball Championship in Charlotte.

Florida State – the No. 9 seed – will play No. 5 Virginia Wednesday at 3 p.m. FSU will play No. 4 Notre Dame Thursday at 3 p.m. The Seminoles will need to win both games to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

Bally Sports South will televise the first 12 games from Truist Field, including both of FSU’s pool play games.

