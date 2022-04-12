Florida State athletics stages Golden Nole Awards ceremony

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The 28th Golden Nole Awards were presented on Monday night by the FSU Student Athlete Advisory Council inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

The event highlights the contributions made in the community and recognizes student-athletes that have been exceptional leaders in and out of the athletics arena.

“It was a perfect night to celebrate our student-athletes,” FSU director student-athlete development and events Sarah Petronio said. “We haven’t been able to gather like this in years and to be back together in this setting is incredible. I’m so proud of the service our student-athletes put in this year.”

Beach Volleyball earned the Director’s Cup for Service, accounting for 301 community service hours, for an average of 14 per student-athlete this season.

“I am so proud of our team,” FSU beach volleyball head coach Brooke Niles said. “This team is amazing in the fact that they work really hard and want to make a positive impact on the community of Tallahassee. They are using sports to connect to the community and serve others.”

All told, 1,777 community service hours were logged by all student-athletes.

Jenna Nighswonger, Fletcher Wunderlich, Lauren Hew, Danielle Thompson, Joshua Burrell and Jenna Johnson were recognized as ACC Top Six for Service recipients, which is awarded to those that demonstrated leadership in community service initiatives, recruited teammates to participate and spearheaded new community partnerships.

The individual Golden Nole winners are presented to the student-athletes on each team who have portrayed the ideals of intercollegiate athletics. Head Coaches selected these Seminoles by evaluating athletic and academic success as well as their contribution to service to the university and community.

In addition to the 22 individual honors, four other awards were handed out and the top 10 plays of the year were highlighted, with women’s soccer outlasting BYU in penalty kicks to win the National Championship chosen as the top play.

National Champions Jaelin Howell from soccer and Trey Cunningham from track and field were voted the Most Valuable athletes. Howell, who won the MAC Herman Trophy as the nation’s top player for the second consecutive year, led the soccer team to the school’s third national title.

Cunningham won the NCAA Championship in the 60m hurdles with the second-fastest time in NCAA history. He was named the ACC Indoor Men’s Track Performer of the Year and USTFCCA South Region Athlete of the Year.

Softball’s Michaela Edenfield and men’s basketball’s Matthew Cleveland were voted Rookies of the Year. Edenfield has hit 15 home runs during her freshman season and is currently four shy of the FSU freshman record. Edenfield also leads the team with 45 RBI, which ranks ninth nationally, and is sixth in the country in home runs.

Cleveland was voted the 2022 ACC Sixth Man of the Year, after playing in 29 games where he averaged 11.5 points per game. Off the court, Cleveland was named to the Dean’s List in the fall and is also a member of SAAC.

Individual Golden Nole Award Winners

Football : Jashaun Corbin

Volleyball : Emma Clothier

Soccer : Jenna Nighswonger

Men’s Swimming : Izaak Bastian

Women’s Swimming : Nina Kucheran

Men’s Diving : Jesco Helling

Women’s Diving: Vivian Johnson

Baseball : Kyle McMullen

Women’s Golf : Amelia Williamson & Beatrice Wallin

Men’s Golf : Calvin Sierota

Men’s Tennis : Loris Pourroy

Women’s Tennis : Victoria Allen & Petra Hule

Softball : Sydney Sherrill

Beach Volleyball : Alex Hilton

Men’s Cross Country : Silas Griffith

Women’s Cross Country : Jen Lima

Men’s Track : Trey Cunningham

Women’s Track : Maudie Skyring

Men’s Field : Jacore Irving

Women’s Field : Caisa Marie-Lindfors

Women’s Basketball: Sammie Puisis

Men’s Basketball: RayQuan Evans

ACC Top Six for Service

Jenna Nighswonger - Soccer

Fletcher Wunderlich – Men’s Golf

Lauren Hew – Women’s Swimming

Danielle Thompson – Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field

Joshua Burrell - Football

Jenna Johnson - Beach Volleyball

Top Play: Soccer outlasts BYU in penalty kicks for national title

Men’s MVP: Trey Cunningham

Women’s MVP: Jaelin Howell

Men’s Rookie of the Year: Matthew Cleveland

Women’s Rookie of the Year: Michaela Edenfield

Director’s Cup for Service: Beach Volleyball