Florida State athletics debuts podcast, featured on ACC Network football show

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University athletics department will be featured on the ACC Network for football and debuts a podcast.

Behind the Mic, The Official Podcast of FSU Athletics, hosted by new director of broadcasting Jeff Culhane will debut Tuesday morning.

The podcast, which will feature new episodes every Tuesday and Friday morning throughout the fall, will be posted on Seminoles.com as well as distributed through podcast platforms on Apple, Spotify, iHeart, Google, Stitcher, Amazon Music and The Varsity Network App.

Behind the Mic will provide an inside look at Florida State athletics through the stories of FSU’s student-athletes, coaches and staff. It will also include updates on all 20 teams, game breakdowns and recaps by the Seminole Sports Network radio crew, and other guests discussing everything surrounding the Seminoles.

FOOTBALL ROAD TRIP ON ACC NETWORK

The ACC Network's annual Football Road Trip is in Tallahassee to preview the 2022 FSU football season.

The program is scheduled to air for an hour beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 on the ACC Network.

ACC Network is available on paid television platforms Comcast's Xfinity Cable, Mediacom Cable, DirecTV, Dish Network, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTubeTV in north Florida and southwest Georgia.

Check your TV provider guide for re-broadcast dates and times of FSU's Football Road Trip show.