Florida State athletes perform at FSU Track and Field Relays

The Florida State track and field teams saw 12 personal best performances of Friday at FSU Relays at the Mike Long Track.

Kelechi Nwanga and Edidiong Odiong contributed their career bests that were among the all-time top 10 performances in FSU history.

Nwanaga led the Noles to a one-two finish in the women’s javelin in dominating fashion, measuring at 55.06m, edging her previous best of 54.93. She still holds the second-best performance in FSU history but inched closer to the school record (55.59m) that was set back in 2018 by Lauri Paredes.

Odiong crossed the line first in the women’s 100m with a career best time of 11.28, which now ties for seventh in FSU history. Her previous best was 11.37, set last year and just shy of the FSU all-time top 10.

“We had a really good day today,” Head Coach Bob Braman said. “We came into this meet expecting to get some regional qualifying marks, and we did that today with great performances by Kelechi Nwanaga and Sara Zabarino in the javelin and Edidiong and Ruby on the track.”

Amani Heaven started the day off with a win in the discus throw, behind a 50.48m mark on her first attempt, well ahead of the second-place finisher (47.24m).

The Seminoles added a one-three showing in the men’s event, led by Milton Ingraham, who registered 56.96m on his fifth throw for the win. Jacob Hoeffner set a personal best and finished third at 51.66m, which was his sixth and final attempt.

Freshman Joab Francois took the lead in the back half of the men’s 800m and brought home the victory with a time of 1:52.42.

Sara Zabarino followed in second place in the women’s javelin at 52.97m.

Sean Watkins Jr. (47.03) and Sukeil Foucha (47.67) placed second and third respectively in the men’s 400m.

Ka’Tia Seymour followed in second place (11.47) and Ashley Seymour (11.57) followed in fourth in the women’s 100m.

Amir Willis (10.21) and Alex Collier (10.38) followed with a two-four showing in the men’s event, as both performances were personal bests.

The Seminoles added wins in both the men’s and women’s 400m hurdles. Ava Klein contributed her career best in the women’s race at 59.77 and James Rivera clocked his best at 50.92 in the men’s.

Ruby Stauber and Yasmine Abbes claimed first and second place in the women’s 1500m. The Noles paced each other out in front before Stauber pulled away at the 1100m mark. Stauber went on to win at 4:21.55 ahead of Abbes (4:30.36).

In the men’s race, Sam Field pulled ahead in the final 400m to win with a time of 3:46.52 ahead of Humberto Freire in third (3:48.63)

The meet closed out with the 4×400 relays, as both teams took home victories.

The team of Klein, Savy’on Toombs, Seymour and Stauber ran a time of 3:46.60 before the men turned in the top two times of the event.

Collier, Watkins, Rivera and DaeQwan Butler cruised to victory at 3:07.67 ahead of Damarre Martin, Don’dre Swint, Willis and Jhevaughn Matherson at 3:15.81.

At the Raleigh Relays, both Caitlin Wilkey and Silas Griffith posted personal records in their respective events. Wilkey shattered her personal best in the 5000m run with a time of 16:38.54. Griffith was just eight seconds off from cracking the FSU all-time top ten list in the 10000m run, as he came across the finish line at 29:26.10.