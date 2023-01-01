Florida State Adds Cypress To #Tribe23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (SEMINOLES.COM) — Florida State has added defensive back Fentrell Cypress II to its 2023 signing class, it was announced Sunday. The Rock Hill, South Carolina, native and transfer from the University of Virginia is the 25th announced member of FSU’s class.

“This is another fantastic addition to our program,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “Fentrell is a great player who possesses the unique combination of length and athleticism. He has a huge upside and brings a proven track record of consistent playmaking into our defensive backfield. He has collected incredible experience at the college level while proving himself to be a smart and disciplined player whose success has shown up on the field, in the classroom and in the community. Fentrell is a tremendous fit for the Nole Family as we continue on our CLIMB moving forward.”

Fentrell Cypress II | DB | 6-0 | 185 | Rock Hill, S.C. | Northwestern High School/Virginia

Rated No. 2 overall in On3 transfer ratings and No. 4 overall in transfer portal by 247Sports…appeared in 18 games with 15 starts in four seasons at Virginia…totaled 57 tackles, 0.5 sack, one interception, 14 pass breakups and one fumble recovery…first-team All-ACC performer by Pro Football Focus and second-team all-conference selection by the Associated Press in 2022…led country with average of 1.6 pass breakups per game…ranked first in ACC and ninth nationally with 14 total pass breakups…started all nine games he appeared and recorded 39 tackles and one fumble recovery in addition to his pass breakups…started all six games he played in 2021 and registered 16 tackles, including 0.5 sack, and one interception…made first collegiate interception at North Carolina and returned it 66 yards for touchdown…made two tackles at Wake Forest in only appearance during 2020 season…named to ACC Academic Honor Roll…played in two games while redshirting in 2019…made collegiate debut in 28-17 win vs. Old Dominion and also saw action in 48-14 win vs. Duke…played offense and defense at Northwestern…selected for 2018 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas…recorded 31 tackles, two interceptions and 24 pass breakups while leading Trojans to second round of AAAAA state playoffs his senior year…made 48 tackles and four interceptions while being credited with 35 pass breakups his junior season, helping Northwestern advance to second round of state playoffs…also ran track and won regional title in 100-meter dash.