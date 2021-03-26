Florida State adapting to life in bubble at NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTXL) — The Florida State men's basketball team has been in the NCAA bubble for a week and a half. They can't leave unless it's for an approved NCAA activity, and no one can come in, but for the Seminoles, it's a small price to pay to still be playing basketball.

"When you're on the road like this and spending time like this, you get to know people on a different type of level," said forward RaiQuan Gray. "You get to know their habits, who's a morning person and who's not."

The Florida State men's basketball team is close, but thanks to COVID-19, they've gotten closer.

"When we first got here, we had to quarantine and everything," said guard MJ Walker. "Couple guys were having a little anxiety issues, just being inside a lot, not being able to step outside."

"Everything's inside the hotel," said Gray. "You have practice courts, all the meals are inside the hotel, so it's a lot different than what we're used to."

From the lack of crowds to tracking devices they have to wear that make it easier to contact trace, things are definitely different.

"I'm not really complaining about not really doing what we want to do," said Walker. "We're here to play basketball."

With the challenges comes discovery. The guys had a chance to play some golf Wednesday.

"We have a lot of good golfers out there," laughed Walker. "I'll include myself in that conversation."

Anthony Polite is a pretty good UNO player, while Gray is a gamer.

"Me, Sadaar we play Madden and 2K and stuff like that," he said. "I think I'm the best Madden player."

It's a bond this team is hoping takes them to the top, and they'll burst a few bubbles to get there.

Florida State plays Michigan Sunday in the Sweet 16. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.