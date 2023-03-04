Florida Gulf Coast baseball team holds off charge by Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State baseball team lost to Florida Gulf Coast 10-8 Friday night at Howser Stadium.

Florida State (7-2) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning following a James Tibbs III two run home run, but FGCU (9-1) responded with four runs in the top of the second to take a 4-2 lead.

The visiting Eagles added three more runs in the top of the third and a run in the fourth for an 8-2 advantage.

FSU rallied with five runs in the bottom of the sixth to trim the deficit to 8-7.

The Eagles were able to extend their lead in the top of the eighth inning as Alejandro Figueredo hit a two run home run to give FGCU a 10-7 lead.

The Seminoles added a run in the bottom of the eighth.

Jacob Lojewski led FGCU at the plate has he went 3-for-5 with a run scored, a two run home run in the third and three RBI in the win.

Tibbs and Ben Barrett each had two hits and two RBI for the Seminoles.

FGCU sent five pitchers to the mound during the game.

Connor O’Hara pitched two innings in relief, gave up three hits and an earned run for the win.

LJ McDonough pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief to pick up the save.

FSU used seven pitchers in the game. The three game series continued Saturday.