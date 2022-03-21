Ferrer’s Walk-Off HR in 17th Leads Noles Past NC State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Freshman Jaime Ferrer had the biggest hit of his Seminole career Sunday, ending a marathon 5-hour, 45-minute game with a solo home run in the 17th inning to lead No. 8 Florida State (13-6, 4-2 ACC) to a series-clinching win vs. NC State (11-8, 1-4) at Dick Howser Stadium. The home run capped a 10-hour day of baseball after the Wolfpack evened the series with a 15-4 win earlier in the day.

Game 2: FSU 6, NC State 5 (17 innings)

Sunday’s nightcap was just the fourth in Florida State history to reach the 17th inning, and the Seminoles are now 4-0 in those games thanks to Ferrer’s heroics. After singling in his first at-bat of the game, Ferrer had struggled to five strikeouts over the next five hours. He took a 1-2 pitch from Justin Lawson (0-1) 385 feet over the right field wall as teammates poured from the dugout to meet him at home plate.

The win was FSU’s second walk-off win of the year and improved FSU to 5-0 in weekend series this year.

Wyatt Crowell (1-0) pitched his best game as a Seminole, throwing 5.1 innings and striking out five batters.

Starting pitcher Ross Dunn was great for the third straight week, allowing two unearned runs with nine strikeouts over 6.0 innings. After FSU took a 3-0 lead in the fifth, the Wolfpack tied the game with single runs over the next three innings.

In the 12th, Devonte Brown hit a two-run home run that gave the Wolfpack the 5-3 lead. Alex Toral tied the game with a two-run blast of his own in the bottom of that inning. Both teams threatened multiple times after that point, but Crowell and a trio of Wolfpack relievers combined to keep both offenses at bay.

The teams combined to strike out 54 times in the game, setting a new NCAA record.

SCORING SUMMARY:

B5 | NCST 0, FSU 3 Roberts singled, Albert and Vincent scored; Ferrer scored on throwing error

T6 | NCST 1, FSU 3 Hood sacrifice fly, Groover III scored

T7 | NCST 2, FSU 3 Green singled, Marcy scored

T8 | NCST 3, FSU 3 Hood home run

T12 | NCST 5, FSU 3 Brown home run, Hood scored

B12 | NCST 5, FSU 5 Toral home run, Shaver scored

B17 | NCST 5, FSU 6 Ferrer home run

OF NOTE (Game 2):

Logan Lacey had a hit in both games Sunday, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. It is the longest hitting streak for any Seminole since Cal Raleigh had a 15-game hitting streak late in the 2018 season.

Lacey was intentionally walked twice in extra innings.

Toral’s home run was his fifth of the season, tied with Lacey for the team lead.

Ferrer’s walk-off was FSU’s second walk-off win of the season. Ferrer now has three home runs on the season.

Wyatt Crowell (5.1 IP) and Davis Hare (3.1) set career highs for innings pitched. Hare also set a career high with seven strikeouts.

Game 1: NC State 15, FSU 4

Bryce Hubbart (4-1) dropped his first game of the season, allowing six runs (four earned) over 6.0 innings as NC State evened the series.

NC State led 3-0 after three innings, thanks to an RBI double from Josh Hood and a two-run home run by Tommy White.

In the fourth inning, Logan Lacey singled, stole second base and scored on James Tibbs’ RBI single. Lacey extended his hitting streak to 12 games, the longest for a Seminole in four seasons.

Matt Willadsen earned his first win of the season for NC State, keeping FSU off-balance all day and surrendering three runs in 6.0 innings.

NC State added three runs in the sixth inning. Hood led off with a single, and NC State added four bunts – resulting in a single, an error, a fielder’s choice and an RBI sacrifice – that pushed the Wolfpack lead to 6-1.

Brock Mathis extended his hitting streak to eight games with a two-run home run in the sixth inning to score Tibbs.

SCORING SUMMARY:

T1 | NCST 1, FSU 0 Hood doubled, Jarrett scored

T3 | NCST 3, FSU 0 White home run, Groover III scored

B4 | NCST 3, FSU 1 Tibbs singled, Lacey scored

T6 | NCST 4, FSU 1 Pilolli grounded out, Hood scored

T6 | NCST 5, FSU 1 Green reached on fielder’s choice, Brown scored

T6 | NCST 6, FSU 1 Cozart sacrifice bunt, Marcy scored

B6 | NCST 6, FSU 3 Mathis home run, Tibbs scored

T7 | NCST 8, FSU 3 White home run, Groover III scored

T7 | NCST 9, FSU 3 Brown singled, Hood scored

T7 | NCST 10, FSU 3 Brown scored on a passed ball

T7 | NCST 11, FSU 3 Cozart singled, Marcy scored

T8 | NCST 13, FSU 3 Brown doubled, Hood and Groover III scored

T8 | NCST 15, FSU 3 Pilolli home run, Brown scored

OF NOTE (Game 1):

Logan Lacey singled in the fourth inning – FSU’s first hit – to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

Lacey also scored FSU’s first run and leads FSU with 17 on the year.

Brock Mathis hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning, his fourth of the season. Mathis is one behind Lacey for the team lead, and he has an active eight-game hitting streak.

Pitcher Dylan Jacobs made his Florida State debut in the eighth inning. He struck out Tommy White for his first out, and it was FSU’s 10th strikeout of the game. As a team, FSU has reached double-digit strikeouts in 17 of 18 games on the season.

UP NEXT:

Florida State stays at home for a pair of midweek games against UCF. The Noles and Knights play Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.