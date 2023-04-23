⚾️: Ferrer doubles twice in close defeat

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – Right fielder Jaime Ferrer doubled twice, his team-high 14th and 15th of the season, in Saturday’s contest against Virginia Tech. Ferrer now leads FSU with 56 hits and a .350 batting average.

The teams traded runs in the second inning, with each side scoring courtesy of three hits. The Hokies added a run in the third and fourth innings to take a 3-1 lead against FSU starter Conner Whittaker.

Ferrer doubled to score James Tibbs in the sixth inning and cut the deficit back to one, but the Hokies answered in the top of the sixth against Andrew Armstrong. Pitching in his 24th game of the year – and fifth consecutive – Armstrong allowed one run over the final 4.0 innings.

Virginia Tech’s Drue Hackenberg pitched a complete game, striking out 12 batters. DeAmez Ross hit FSU’s third single of the ninth inning to score Treyton Rank, but FSU’s tying run was stranded on third to end the game.

SCORING SUMMARY:

T2 | VT 1, FSU 0 Donay singled, Martin scored

B2 | VT 1, FSU 1 Vincent singled, Kamaka scored

T3 | VT 2, FSU 1 Hurley doubled, Grady scored

T4 | VT 3, FSU 1 Grady singled, Michel scored

B5 | VT 3, FSU 2 Ferrer doubled, Tibbs scored

T6 | VT 4, FSU 2 Grady singled, Jones scored

B9 | VT 4, FSU 3 Ross singled, Rank scored

UP NEXT:

The series finale between Florida State and Virginia Tech is Sunday at 11:00 a.m. on ACCNX.

OF NOTE:

Jaime Ferrer doubled twice, his first to score Tibbs in the fifth inning. Ferrer leads FSU with 56 hits and 15 doubles; he is tied with Tibbs with 32 RBI. Just twice in his career has Ferrer gone hitless in consecutive games, both in late April of his freshman year. He leads FSU with 17 multi-hit games.

Andrew Armstrong made his 24 th pitching appearance (and fifth straight). He entered the weekend Top 10 nationally in pitching appearances.

pitching appearance (and fifth straight). He entered the weekend Top 10 nationally in pitching appearances. Conner Whittaker pitched 5.0 innings and has thrown at least 5.0 innings in all four of his starts this year.

James Tibbs III had two singles, his 14 th multi-hit game of the season. He scored his 41 st run of the year, most on the team.

multi-hit game of the season. He scored his 41 run of the year, most on the team. McGwire Holbrook extended his hitting streak to a season-long five games.

Colton Vincent threw out a baserunner in the ninth inning, his seventh of the season.

