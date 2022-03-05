Explosive third inning leads the Noles past Pitt

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — An explosive third inning by the FSU offense led the third-ranked Florida State Seminoles (19-0, 2-0) past the Pitt Panthers (8-7, 0-2) 10-0 to secure the weekend series.

The Seminoles jumped out to an early lead, scoring their 20th first-inning run of the season. Kalei Harding hit a two-out double to left-center field and scored after Mack Leonard singled to left field.

Florida State tacked on two more runs in the second inning. Devyn Flaherty led off the inning with a single to the shortstop and then scored two pitches later after Jahni Kerr doubled to left field. After a pair of Pitt errors, Kerr was able to score making it 3-0 after two innings.

The Garnet and Gold lit up the scoreboard in the third inning. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases before Kerr hit a ground ball to the shortstop that kept the bases loaded after Kalei Harding beat the throw home, making it 4-0. Sydney Sherrill was then hit by a pitch to make it 5-0. Josie Muffley made it 6-0 after she was walked with the bases loaded.

Pitt swapped out pitchers in the middle of the third inning with the bases loaded but the Noles would score three more runs on a wild pitch, a ground out and a single by Kaley Mudge, making it 9-0 after three innings.

Florida State capped off the scoring for the afternoon with their 10th run in the fourth inning. Chloe Culp walked with two outs and then scored after Brooke Blankenship tripled to centerfield after the center fielder lost the ball in the sun.

Danielle Watson improved to 7-0 on the year after allowing just one hit in three innings of work with five strikeouts. Both Brianna Enter and Mack Leonard came in and pitched an inning apiece. Both recorded two strikeouts.

UP NEXT

The Noles wrap up the series with the Panthers Sunday at 12 PM. The matchup will be broadcast live on ACCNX.