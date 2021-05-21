Excitement, energy radiates as Florida State softball fans return in full capacity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the first time in over a year fans are back in full capacity at Joanne Graf Field as Florida State softball begins NCAA regional play. And the timing is simply perfect for the Noles as their quest to Oklahoma City begins.

And for the hundreds of Seminole fans getting to enjoy a late afternoon ballgame having a packed out stadium brings back a sense of normalcy into their lives. Getting to watch these girls alongside their fellow Seminole faithful is a recipe for a good time.

“It’s fun for fans to watch the team. They act like they’re having a good time even though they’re in full concentration mode. But they make it fun for us too," says Florida State softball fan Sharon Allen.

“You come into this kind of environment and you see these girls making outstanding plays. And to have a stadium in full capacity, they’re hearing that and all the fans are behind them," adds Karl Mason, father of Florida State's Elizabeth Mason. "And we love being here and watching all these girls come to fruition.”

