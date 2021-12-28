ESPN's 'ACC Legends' documentary series to debut with episode on Bobby Bowden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — ESPN has announced that their first episode in their new documentary series "ACC Legends" will debut on Dec. 28 with legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden.

The episode will air on ESPN's ACC Network at 7 p.m. on Dec. 28 and will tell the story of the coach who made FSU football a household name.

"While a legendary football coach by trade, faith and family were the cornerstones to his life and paramount in his program," ESPN wrote in a press release. "With interviews from family, media personalities, former coaches, and past players, including 1993 Heisman Trophy Winner Charlie Ward and Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks, viewers will discover the impact Bobby Bowden left not only on Florida State, but on the game of college football."

Future ACC Legends episodes include former NC State women’s basketball coach Kay Yow and Virginia men’s basketball great Ralph Sampson.