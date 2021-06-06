Errors plague Florida State baseball in loss against Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State (31-23) will be playing for its season the rest of the way in the Oxford Regional after falling to host Ole Miss (43-19) 4-3 Saturday evening in front of 10,830 fans at Swayze Field. The Seminoles will play Southern Miss in an elimination game Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

Starting an hour later than scheduled thanks to a rain delay, FSU allowed two runs in the first inning, one unearned on a pair of errors around a single. Bryce Hubbart and the Noles settled in nicely after that, with Hubbart throwing 5.1 innings and allowing just three hits and one earned run.

Ole Miss starter Doug Nikhazy (10-2) was dominant, tying a school record with 16 strikeouts, but Florida State did tag the left-hander for three runs in the fifth inning to take the lead. Making just his third career start, center fielder Isaiah Perry notched not only his first career home run, but his first run batted in, on a solo home run on his 12 at-bat of the year. After Tyler Martin reached on a fielding error, Logan Lacey hit his second two-run home run of the regional to give FSU a 3-2 lead.

Hubbart’s day ended after a single and hit batter with one out in the sixth. Clayton Kwiatkowski, one of the few Seminole pitchers with postseason experience entering this year’s tournament, loaded the bases with a walk. He rallied to strike out Hayden Dunhurst before catcher Mat Nelson and first baseman Martin teamed up to pick off TJ McCants at first base to end the Ole Miss threat.

FSU’s third error of the game, with runners on second and third with two outs, was a high throw from shortstop Nander De Sedas that plated both runners. For the series, five of the six runs FSU has allowed have been unearned. Davis Hare (1-2) pitched the final three innings of the game, striking out a team-high three batters with one hit allowed.

After Ole Miss retook the lead, FSU did not have another baserunner – Nikhazy struck out the side in the seventh before giving way to closer Taylor Broadway, who went six-up, six-down over the final two innings.

Florida State will turn to right-hander Conor Grady in a rematch with Southern Miss Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. If the Seminoles advance, they will face Ole Miss Sunday evening.

SCORING SUMMARY:

T1 | Miss 2, FSU 0 Graham reached on fielding error, Gonzalez & Elko scoredB5 | Miss 2, FSU 1 Perry home runB5 | Miss 2, FSU 3 Lacey home run, T. Martin scoredT7 | Miss 4, FSU 3 Elko reached on a fielding error, Sammons & Gonzalez scored

OF NOTE:

- Three of Florida State’s four hits went for extra bases – home runs from Logan Lacey and Isaiah Perry and a double from Jackson Greene.

- Lacey has hit a two-run home run in each game of the Oxford Regional and now has nine on the season. Six of Lacey’s home runs have come in the past 12 games.

- Isaiah Perry got FSU on the board with his solo home run. It was the fifth career hit, first career home run and first career RBI.

- Jackson Greene hit his fourth double of the season in the third inning. Over the past 13 games, Greene is hitting .295 and his season average has jumped 58 points and six of his seven extra base hits have come in that span.

- Bryce Hubbart allowed just three hits and one earned run over 5.1 innings in his NCAA Tournament debut.

- Davis Hare set a season high with 3.0 innings pitched. It was just his second game, in 31 appearances at FSU, with at least 3.0 IP (3.1 vs. Mercer in 2020).

- The following players made their NCAA Tournament debut: Bryce Hubbart, Isaiah Perry, Davis Hare, Wyatt Crowell.

For more information on Florida State baseball, check Seminoles.com for the latest news and scheduling information, or keep up with the team on social media through Twitter (@FSUBaseball), Facebook (/FSUBaseball), and Instagram (@NoleBaseball).


