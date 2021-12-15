Early signing period 2021: Student-athletes sign to join the FSU football team

Wednesday is the first day of the 2021 Early National Signing Period for NCAA Division I perspective football student-athletes.

The early signing period ends Friday.

Below are the early signees to the Florida State University football program.

Sam McCall

Defensive back, 6-foot, 182 pounds

Lake Gibson High School (Lakeland, Fla.)

Aaron Hester

Defensive end, 6-foot-1, 237 pounds

Fletcher High School (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Brian Courtney

Tight end, 6-foot-3, 223 pounds

Independence High School (Ashburn, Va.)

Qae’shon Sapp

Offensive lineman, 6-foot-4, 235 pounds

Lee County High School (Leesburgh, Ga.)

Rodney Hill

Running back, 5-foot-10, 175 pounds

Bullock Academy (Statesboro, Ga.)

Kanaya Charlton

Offensive lineman, 6-foot-5, 354 pounds

Brunswick High School (Brunswick, Ga.)

Jerrale Powers

Tight end, 6-foot-4, 238 pounds

Duncanville High School (Arlington, Texas)

Daughtry Richardson

Offensive lineman, 6-foot-5, 285 pounds

Miami Central High School (Miami, Fla.)

Hometown: Tallahassee, Fla.