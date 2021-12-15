Early signing period 2021: Student-athletes sign to join the FSU football team

Wednesday is the first day of the 2021 Early National Signing Period for NCAA Division I perspective football student-athletes.
The early signing period ends Friday.
Below are the early signees to the Florida State University football program.
Sam McCall
Defensive back, 6-foot, 182 pounds
Lake Gibson High School (Lakeland, Fla.)
Aaron Hester
Defensive end, 6-foot-1, 237 pounds
Fletcher High School (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Brian Courtney
Tight end, 6-foot-3, 223 pounds
Independence High School (Ashburn, Va.)
Qae’shon Sapp
Offensive lineman, 6-foot-4, 235 pounds
Lee County High School (Leesburgh, Ga.)
Rodney Hill
Running back, 5-foot-10, 175 pounds
Bullock Academy (Statesboro, Ga.)
Kanaya Charlton
Offensive lineman, 6-foot-5, 354 pounds
Brunswick High School (Brunswick, Ga.)
Jerrale Powers
Tight end, 6-foot-4, 238 pounds
Duncanville High School (Arlington, Texas)
Daughtry Richardson
Offensive lineman, 6-foot-5, 285 pounds
Miami Central High School (Miami, Fla.)
Hometown: Tallahassee, Fla.