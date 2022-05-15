Dunn Leads Noles to 6-4 Series-Clinching Win vs. No. 6 Miami

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Sophomore Ross Dunn made his second relief appearance of the season, allowing just one run in 5.0 innings to earn the win in No. 21 Florida State’s 6-4 victory over No. 6 Miami. Sunday was the regular-season finale at Dick Howser Stadium for the Seminoles (32-18, 15-12 ACC) and the sixth in seven games over Miami (37-14, 18-9) under head coach Mike Martin Jr.
Dunn (2-4) surrendered just three hits and struck out six batters, facing one batter over the minimum. Davis Hare earned his third save of the season, striking out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning.
The Seminoles improved to 10-3 in weekend series on the season, 26-8 at Dick Howser Stadium and 9-1 in the past 10 games against Top 25 opponents.
Jaime Ferrer got Florida State on the board in the first inning, blasting his seventh home run of the season 401 feet for an early 2-0 lead. Tyler Martin reached on an infield single to start the game – his seventh straight time reaching base in the series – before Ferrer’s two-run homer.
The Hurricanes halved the FSU lead in the second on an RBI double from Zach Levenson, but Jonah Scolaro entered and was able to strand the bases loaded. In the third, Miami took the lead after loading the bases with no outs and scoring on a walk and a sacrifice fly.
FSU starter Carson Montgomery lasted just 1.2 innings, allowing a run on three hits and two walks.
The Seminoles retook the lead with three more runs against Alejandro Rosario (2-3) in the fourth inning. Jackson Greene struck out but reached on a passed ball before coming around to score on Colton Vincent’s RBI single. Jordan Carrion plated a run by legging out a potential double play, and Ferrer made it 5-3 FSU with this third RBI of the game.
Logan Lacey was a defensive replacement in the sixth inning and provided FSU’s final run in the seventh, tripling off the right field wall to score Carrion.
SCORING SUMMARY:
B1 | UM 0, FSU 2 Ferrer home run, Martin scored
T2 | UM 1, FSU 2 Levenson doubled, Burke scored
T3 | UM 2, FSU 2 Levenson walked, Morales scored
T3 | UM 3, FSU 2 Gonzalez sacrifice fly, Romero scored
B4 | UM 3, FSU 3 Vincent singled, Greene scored
B4 | UM 3, FSU 4 Carrion reached on fielder’s choice, Tibbs scored
B4 | UM 3, FSU 5 Ferrer singled, Vincent scored
B7 | UM 3, FSU 6 Lacey tripled, Carrion scored
T8 | UM 4, FSU 6 Burke home run
UP NEXT:
Florida State travels to Gainesville to face Florida Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. The Seminoles and Gators have split the two previous games this year, with Florida winning in Jacksonville and FSU shutting out Florida in Tallahassee last month.
OF NOTE:
- Tyler Martin reached on an infield single in the first inning. He has a career-best seven-game hitting streak and has reached in all 18 games this season and 20 consecutive dating to last season.
- Martin reached base in his first seven plate appearances of the series (5-for-5, walk, hit by pitch) before a fly out in the second inning Sunday.
- Jaime Ferrer gave FSU the lead with a two-run home run in the first inning, his seventh of the year. He added an RBI single in FSU’s three-run fourth inning.
- Catcher Colton Vincent threw out two would-be basestealers Sunday. He has thrown out 10 of 24 runners on the season, and 6 of 10 in ACC play.
- Jordan Carrion and Ferrer both had two hits Sunday. Ferrer leads FSU with 13 multi-hit games, while Carrion has 12, including all three against Miami.
- Carrion also stole his 10th base of the season, the most for a Seminole since J.C. Flowers had 11 in 2019.
- Logan Lacey is now tied with Treyton Rank for the team lead with two triples.