Dunn Leads Noles to 6-4 Series-Clinching Win vs. No. 6 Miami

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Sophomore Ross Dunn made his second relief appearance of the season, allowing just one run in 5.0 innings to earn the win in No. 21 Florida State’s 6-4 victory over No. 6 Miami. Sunday was the regular-season finale at Dick Howser Stadium for the Seminoles (32-18, 15-12 ACC) and the sixth in seven games over Miami (37-14, 18-9) under head coach Mike Martin Jr.

Dunn (2-4) surrendered just three hits and struck out six batters, facing one batter over the minimum. Davis Hare earned his third save of the season, striking out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning.

The Seminoles improved to 10-3 in weekend series on the season, 26-8 at Dick Howser Stadium and 9-1 in the past 10 games against Top 25 opponents.

Jaime Ferrer got Florida State on the board in the first inning, blasting his seventh home run of the season 401 feet for an early 2-0 lead. Tyler Martin reached on an infield single to start the game – his seventh straight time reaching base in the series – before Ferrer’s two-run homer.

The Hurricanes halved the FSU lead in the second on an RBI double from Zach Levenson, but Jonah Scolaro entered and was able to strand the bases loaded. In the third, Miami took the lead after loading the bases with no outs and scoring on a walk and a sacrifice fly.

FSU starter Carson Montgomery lasted just 1.2 innings, allowing a run on three hits and two walks.

The Seminoles retook the lead with three more runs against Alejandro Rosario (2-3) in the fourth inning. Jackson Greene struck out but reached on a passed ball before coming around to score on Colton Vincent’s RBI single. Jordan Carrion plated a run by legging out a potential double play, and Ferrer made it 5-3 FSU with this third RBI of the game.

Logan Lacey was a defensive replacement in the sixth inning and provided FSU’s final run in the seventh, tripling off the right field wall to score Carrion.

SCORING SUMMARY:

B1 | UM 0, FSU 2 Ferrer home run, Martin scored

T2 | UM 1, FSU 2 Levenson doubled, Burke scored

T3 | UM 2, FSU 2 Levenson walked, Morales scored

T3 | UM 3, FSU 2 Gonzalez sacrifice fly, Romero scored

B4 | UM 3, FSU 3 Vincent singled, Greene scored

B4 | UM 3, FSU 4 Carrion reached on fielder’s choice, Tibbs scored

B4 | UM 3, FSU 5 Ferrer singled, Vincent scored

B7 | UM 3, FSU 6 Lacey tripled, Carrion scored

T8 | UM 4, FSU 6 Burke home run

UP NEXT:

Florida State travels to Gainesville to face Florida Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. The Seminoles and Gators have split the two previous games this year, with Florida winning in Jacksonville and FSU shutting out Florida in Tallahassee last month.

OF NOTE: