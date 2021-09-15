"Donuts for Bri," set to pay tribute to a Florida State volleyball great

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Brianna Barry was a record-breaker during her time on the Florida State volleyball team. In 2009 she became the first in program history to be named a second team All-American on top of earning ACC player and scholar of the year honors. Sadly this past June Brianna died at the age of 33. But the FSU community is making sure her time in Tallahassee will be remembered forever.

The Noles matchup with 14th ranked Florida on Wednesday will honor the life of Barry in a tribute they’re calling “Donuts for Bri.” A lover of all the sweeter things in life. It’s a fitting way to memorialize an incredible teammate both on and off the court. On top of all that, her jersey will also be retired prior to Wednesday’s game. An incredible honor head coach Chris Poole and former teammate Jordana Price both agree should belong to no one else.

“We had a lot of great players on that team but Bri was the one that was still the hammer on the team," said Poole. "She was the one who was ACC player of the year. And was ACC scholar athlete of the year. Which to get both of these in the same year is very unique anyways.”

“For us to retire her jersey, it honors her love of the game, her love for Florida State and the legacy she left once she did have the opportunity to play here," Price adds.

Florida State has asked fans to arrive early as a large crowd is expected for the ceremony and game. The pre-match tributes for Brianna begin at 6 p.m.

