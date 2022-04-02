Despite strides from Rodemaker, Duffy; Mike Norvell confirms Jordan Travis is starting quarterback

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell has sung the praises of Tate Rodemaker all spring long. The Valdosta grad has made big strides in his development this year. And then there’s freshman QB Aj Duffy. Who Norvell has said plays with the maturity level of a senior. So while it appears the quarterback room is in a good place, make no mistake. Norvell made it very clear on Saturday that despite what he’s seen, Jordan Travis is without a doubt Florida State’s starting quarterback.

“Jordan is our starting quarterback. Jordan has done a phenomenal job. I think you better have competition at every position. And does that push guys? Yes, you need to be pushed, everyone does. But I’ll tell you the one thing I love about Jordan; it's not from the push of another person, it’s the push he has for himself," Norvell said following Saturday's scrimmage. He’s done a lot of things throughout his career and even the improvement he’s shown from the fall to the spring, he is in a much better place than he was at any point last year.”

Florida State will practice three more times this upcoming week ahead of their Spring Game next Saturday at 5 p.m.