Defense and Pitching Leads the Noles to a 2-1 Win over No. 16 Michigan

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The sixth-ranked Florida State Seminole softball team (8-0) remained unbeaten on the season with a 2-1 win over No. 16 Michigan (4-4) at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational.

Danielle Watson started for the Noles and pitched a gem of a game to improve to 4-0 on the season. She threw six innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run on 64 pitches. Watson came up one strikeout shy of a season-high and two shy of a career-high as she fanned seven batters.

Kathryn Sandercock entered the game in the seventh inning with Florida State holding a 2-1 lead. Sandercock earned her first save of the season as she faced four batters, striking out one of them.

Florida State got on the board in the second inning with one run by Devyn Flaherty. Flaherty led off the inning with a single to the shortstop and then stole second. The Garnet and Gold loaded the bases after Bethaney Keen walked and Brooke Blankenship singled to the third baseman. Kaley Mudge forced a seven-pitch walk to score the game’s first run.

After the Seminole defense retired the first nine batters in order, the Noles put up their second and last run of the game in the third inning. Michaela Edenfield doubled to left-center with one out. Flaherty then walked and Sydney Sherrill singled to first base to load the bases once again for Florida State. A Michigan wild pitch over the catcher’s head brought home Edenfield to make it 2-0.

That was enough for Florida State as they would only allow one run in the top of the sixth inning. FSU improved to 8-0 with the 2-1 win and its third ranked win of the season.

Up Next

Florida State finishes play in Clearwater tomorrow as they take on No. 24 UCF at 12:30 PM on ESPN+ and No. 3 UCLA at 7:00 PM on ESPN.

